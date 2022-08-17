Guadalupe Academy preserves Mexican culture through dance

Preserving Mexican traditions is at the root of the dance classes found at the Guadalupe Academy on the West Side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Preserving Mexican traditions is at the root of the dance classes found at the Guadalupe Academy on the West Side of San Antonio.

The academy that opened in 1992 hopes to continue promoting the Mexican culture and is enrolling students for their fall classes.

“The Guadalupe teaches us about our culture, where we come from. Our Mexican roots,” said Gianna Puente, a dancer.

The academy offers classes for all ages, even as young as four-years-old. Students learn social skills, problem solving skills and it helps build their self-confidence.

“It’s all about preserving our culture. So we can make certain that they learn about the culture behind the dances,” Belinda Menchaca, education director of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center said.

The academy offers classes on Folklorico and Flamenco Dance, plus mariachi music.

Gino Rivera, the traditional music program director at the center, said these classes give students an opportunity to identify and develop their talents.

Ad

“I feel as an ambassador of Mexico. This is our music. We have to do our best to continue this tradition. What better place than the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center,” Rivera said.

For information on the classes, click here.

READ MORE: