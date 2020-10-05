Celebrating Hispanic culture through dance

SAN ANTONIO – The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center is located in the heart of the west side of San Antonio. This month dance instructors and students are coming together even more so (online) to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

“We are always celebrating our Hispanic heritage, that is why we exist,” Education Director at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Belinda Menchaca said.

Preserving and conserving the Mexican traditions is at the root of the dance classes available at the Guadalupe Dance Company.

“All of our students have moved online,” Menchaca said.

Flamenco, folklorico and salsa classes are still available for anyone looking to sign up for the virtual sessions.

Click here for more information. The Guadalupe Dance Company is located at 723 S. Brazos St.