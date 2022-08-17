San Antonio man pleads guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child, sentenced to 40 years

Brandon Garza, 21, faces two counts of promotion of child pornography, a second-degree felony, after an investigation by the Texas Attorney General’s Criminal Investigations Division, an arrest warrant affidavit states. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Wednesday for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

On Tuesday, Brandon Garza pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to a press release from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

The 23-year-old man used the messaging app, KIK, to share images and videos of child sexual abuse, investigators said.

Authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stating Garza had the materials on his Google account. Garza was arrested in May of 2021 after investigators traced the accounts to him, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzalez issued the following statement about the case:

“As awful as it is for anyone to share these images, this defendant went a step further by documenting his abuse of a child and then sharing it with others. This case should serve as a reminder to anyone who uses these sites to immediately report anything that does not look or seem right. Tips to the apps or law enforcement help us to stop these offenders from continuing to cause harm to children,” Gonzales said.

