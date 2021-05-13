San Antonio man, 21, arrested on allegations of promoting child porn after Google reports images

Brandon Garza, 21, faces two counts of promotion of child pornography, a second-degree felony, after an investigation by the Texas Attorney General’s Criminal Investigations Division, an arrest warrant affidavit states. Image: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday on allegations that he promoted child pornography, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Brandon Garza, 21, faces two counts of promotion of child pornography, a second-degree felony, after an investigation by the Texas Attorney General’s Criminal Investigations Division, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

Booking records show he was also charged with continuous sex abuse of a child from a complaint filed in June.

Authorities received a report from Google that a user had uploaded two images that met the criteria of child pornography in late April.

One image involved a girl between the ages of 6 and 8, affidavit states.

Upon examining the user information provided by Google, authorities identified Garza as a suspect.

Authorities also found that the images were sent from his email address, which contained his name, to another email address, which also contained his name.

The affidavit states he lives at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Wurzbach Road.

Jail records show that a pre-trial hearing is set for June 22. His bond was set at $325,000.