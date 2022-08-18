Authorities search for suspects after dozens of arson cases opened in multiple local counties

Authorities search for suspects after dozens of arson cases opened in two local counties

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Multiple law enforcement agencies are joining forces after a series of fires continue throughout Bexar and Medina counties, with arson suspects still on the run.

Medina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an arsonist after almost 20 fires in the area. The fires are believed to be set intentionally and have occurred within the last week. The location of fires spread across the county from Castroville to D’Hanis.

A Medina County resident who wished to remain anonymous shared his story.

“Trying to understand how someone could be motivated to destroy another’s property to this degree and to potentially even cause harm to someone’s life,” said the victim of arson in Medina County.

The man explained that the Medina County Sheriff’s Office notified him of a case of arson on his property last week. He said the blaze was put out before it damaged his home.

“That terrible possibility of losing my home, my barn and the investment that we have there and all of our property,” said the victim.

Median County area residents are becoming worrisome as there have been no arrests in the case.

“It is a great concern because I have a wife and four kids, and I’m constantly on the road. I’m not always there. This past weekend, we had rain for about half a day, but the ground is already dried again. If that wind picks up that flame, it can jump,” said Tony Pressley, a Medina County resident.

Medina County’s arsonist issue comes a few weeks after Atascosa County officials said a serial arsonist was at large.

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office said it is still looking for the person or people responsible for the fires. The arsonist -- or arsonists -- is connected to at least 42 fires. ACSO has offered a $5,000 cash reward for information. However, no tips have been submitted.

MCSO officials said they believe the arson cases could all be connected. Although ACSO has not confirmed the connection, it said there are similarities in the fires.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Department told KSAT that it had requested the assistance of the Bexar County Fire Marshall’s Office.

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office has not joined the multi-agency investigation, but it is in communication with Medina County authorities.

