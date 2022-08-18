Man hospitalized, gunman on the run after NW Side shooting, San Antonio police say

Shooting in the 4000 block of Gardendle

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is hospitalized after a shooting on the Northwest Side and officers are looking for the shooter, according to San Antonio police.

Officers received multiple calls to the 4000 block of Gardendale around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday for shots fired.

When police arrived, they found the man in his mid-to-late 20s shot a couple of times, at least once in the neck.

The gunman ran off from the scene after the shooting, officers said.

EMS transported the victim to University Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police at the scene told KSAT they have seen an uptick in activity in the area where the shooting happened.

