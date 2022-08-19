H-E-B to host career fair on Aug. 23 at all Texas stores

H-E-B to host a one-day job fair across all stores.

H-E-B is hosting a one-day hiring event at every H-E-B, Central Market, and Mi Tienda store across Texas on Tuesday.

The career fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 23 will offer on-site interviews for open positions at each store. The Texas retailer is looking to fill both full and part-time jobs.

Before interviews are conducted, an online application has to have been submitted. People are encouraged to complete an application before attending the event, according to H-E-B.

(H-E-B)

The positions offered will be for hourly roles like working curbside, as a checker, produce and deli representatives, bakers, cooks, meat cutters, overnight stockers, and store sanitation workers.

According to H-E-B, there are more than 250 positions to apply for in the San Antonio area. Applications and details about open positions can be found at the H-E-B site.

For interviews, translators and disability accommodations will be available upon request.