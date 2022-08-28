88º

One hospitalized after family feud leads to shooting on East Side

The suspect has not been located

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD responds to shooting on East Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized Saturday.

At 11 p.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress at the 100 block of Orphan Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man shot in his forearm, bleeding heavily inside his car.

EMS determined that the 46-year-old man did not have life-threatening injuries and transported him to an area hospital.

Authorities learned that the victim was shot at a separate location.

Family members told officers that the incident resulted from an ongoing family feud, leading officers to the suspect’s residence.

Officers searched the residence. However, they could not locate the 18-year-old suspect.

