SAPD: 1 person hospitalized, 1 person detained after wrong-way vehicle crash on Highway 281

SAN ANTONIO – One person is in the hospital and another person has been detained following a wrong-way vehicle crash on Highway 281 early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 281 southbound, near Josephine Street.

According to police, a man in his 20s was traveling the wrong-way when he crashed his vehicle into a woman’s silver sedan.

The woman in her 40′s was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center. Her condition is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The man is in custody on suspicion of DWI, police said.