Teachers get free coffee at Dunkin’ on Sept. 1, could win free coffee for a year

Dunkin’ Invites Texas to Nominate Deserving Teachers For a Chance to Win Free Coffee for a Year

SAN ANTONIO – Dunkin’ is brewing up a special offer for Texas teachers as a thank you to educators who go above and beyond.

On Sept. 1 the coffee chain will be celebrating teachers by offering them a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ locations.

Teachers can ask for their free coffee when they visit Dunkin’ on Thursday — no ID is required for the promotion.

The doughnut chain is also hosting a “Raise A Cup to Teachers” sweepstakes where one deserving Texas teacher will win free coffee for a year.

From Sept. 1 through Oct. 5, you can nominate a Texas teacher at DunkinRaiseACup.com. The website will not go live until the sweepstakes starts.

One grand prize winner will be selected to receive free coffee for a year along with a special coffee break for the entire school, according to a press release. The coffee break will be a delivery of $300 worth of Dunkin’ products.

Ad

The free coffee for a year prize will be fulfilled in the form of a $598 gift card.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Shannon Durkin, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

Dunkin’ will also be giving 200 $1 medium hot or iced coffee VIP cards to each of the first 50 teachers nominated in the sweepstakes to share with their school’s staff.