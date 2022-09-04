Search teams look for Jordan Tompkins, one of several people missing in Bandera county

A search team in Lake Hills on Saturday searched for a woman who was reported missing more than four months ago.

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – A search team in Lake Hills on Saturday searched for a woman who was reported missing more than four months ago.

Jordan Tompkins, 25, is just one of three people who disappeared from the Lake Hills area in Bandera County within the last several months.

Private investigator Dennis Fitzgerald, with Gillespie Forensics and Investigations, said Saturday’s ground search was the first since Tompkins disappeared.

“I am not sure exactly the reason as to why it hasn’t been done yet. I have reached out numerous times to the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office. Investigator has specifically not called me back, nor has the sheriff,” Fitzgerald said.

Tompkins was last seen in April leaving the Medina Lake Country Club bar wearing pink tennis shoes.

“If we can find those pink tennis shoes we know we will be within 100 yards,” Fitzgerald said.

People who knew Tompkins and searched for her on Saturday said she has the sweetest voice.

Ad

“She was a songbird,” one woman said.

Tompkins was reported missing a couple of months before two others disappeared.

The skeletal remains of Brittany Mahon, 33, were found at a Bandera pass subdivision back in July. She was reported missing in June, according to the Bandera Bulletin.

Another body was found wrapped in carpet and burned in Pipe Creek. It turned out to be Sean Duffy, 56, who was reported missing in July.

So far, the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating, but say the cases are not related.

However, investigator Fitzgerald says each person reported missing knew each other.

“I’ve interviewed people who know all three of these people. For them to be completely not being related… is ironic because we’re a small community,” Fitzgerald.

If you have any information about Tompkins’ whereabouts, call the Bandera Sheriff’s Office.