Man, woman arrested after break-in at West Side storage facility, police say

Incident occurred around 6 a.m. in the 2400 block of SW Loop 410

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Otter Self Storage break in image 2 (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman are in custody after police say they were caught stealing from a storage facility on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning.

A passerby called officers around 6 a.m. to the Otter Self Storage in the 2400 block of SW Loop 410, not far from Marbach Road.

According to police, officers caught the man and woman in a storage unit that did not belong to them. They say they don’t know if they are the ones who broke into the facility, or if they came along later and took advantage of the situation.

Police said they found dozens of storage units burglarized from all four aisles of the facility, but it’s unclear exactly what was taken.

A woman with items at the facility said it is the second time a break-in has recently occurred. She said she recently tried to take her stuff out, but the storage place hired security who wouldn’t let her inside.

SAPD officers on scene confirmed there was another break-in just a month ago. It’s unclear if there were any arrests in that case.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

