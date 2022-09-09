San Antonio Northwest Vet Center has expanded in hopes of reaching more people

The San Antonio Northwest Vet Center that provides different counseling services to veterans, service members and their families has added more space.

“It’s really great to have extra space here. To have more than one group rooms that we can offer more activities,” said Ashley McClelland, marriage and family therapist at the San Antonio Northwest Vet Center.

The center is part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and is located on 9910 W Loop 1604 North and currently serving more than 300 clients.

Individual, group, marriage and family counseling are all offered at the center.

“We also have many different recreation activities that we provide here. We have an arts and crafts group. We’ve got some walking groups. We’ve got a guitar group where one of our therapists teaches veterans how to play guitars,” said Erin Lowe, vet center director at the San Antonio Northwest Vet Center.

Lowe says they added more office space as well as a waiting area.

“We also have another group room, whereas before the room that we’re standing in had to be shared among a team of four or five,” Lowe said.

The center serves thousands of people in San Antonio and in other areas during emergency situations. Recently, they went to Uvalde to help the community.

“It was a little overwhelming, but in situations like that, we do have a mobile unit that can go and provide services to the community in those tragic times,” Lowe said.

The team is looking forward to continue serving the community in these new spaces.

