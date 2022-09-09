Student at Corpus Christi high school detained after being found with handgun, police say

CORPUS CHRISTI – A student at a Corpus Christi high school is detained after police found him with a handgun on campus, according to police.

Around 12:59 p.m. Friday, a student reported to the Calallen High School administration that he saw another student carrying a weapon on campus, Calallen ISD confirms.

The campus was then placed under a lockdown, with no one allowed to enter or leave the building, as police were called to the scene.

An off-duty Corpus Christi police officer, alongside administration members, went to the classroom of the armed student and escorted him out.

The off-duty officer confiscated the firearm, but after trying to take the student into custody, he took off on foot.

It wasn’t long before police were able to catch up and detain him. It’s unknown if the student will face any charges.

The school lockdown lasted until about 2:30 p.m. and the district said the situation was “quickly under control.”

No injuries were reported.