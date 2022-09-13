93º

BCSO: Man arrested on multiple charges after deputies seize over $1 million in narcotics

A search warrant was issued out-of-state from Arizona

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Narcotics, Weapons
Man arrested on multiple charges after deputies seize over $1 million in narcotics, police say. (Bexar County Sheriffs Office)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after he was discovered with over $1 million in narcotics, along with drug paraphernalia and weapons, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Sept. 9, U.S. Marshals were executing an out-of-state warrant from Arizona when narcotics were observed in plain sight. BCSO deputies then obtained a narcotics search warrant at the 10 block of Claybrook.

During the investigation, deputies said they found 30-year-old Ricardo Jimenez had a room dedicated to the distribution of illegal substances.

Deputies discovered the following items during the search:

  • 16,765 grams of marijuana
  • 1,430 grams of psilocybin (shrooms)
  • 35 grams of Adderall
  • 1,026 grams of THC vape cartridges
  • 9,563 grams of THC wax
  • 1,020 grams of liquid THC
  • 8,975 grams of THC edibles
  • 110 grams of cocaine
  • 1 AK-47 pistol
  • 1 handgun
  • $201,045.00 of U.S. currency
  • Scales and packaging

The total estimated worth of the narcotics is $1,277,153, BCSO said.

The 30-year-old man was arrested on multiple counts. Jimenez’s charges are as followed:

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance PG 2 over 400 grams, a first-degree felony
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance PG 3/4 200-400 grams, a first-degree felony
  • Possession of Marijuana 5 pounds to 50 pounds, third-degree felony
  • Out of State warrant from Arizona for Money Laundering

Jimenez was issued a bond of $90,000, according to BCSO.

