BCSO: Man arrested on multiple charges after deputies seize over $1 million in narcotics

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after he was discovered with over $1 million in narcotics, along with drug paraphernalia and weapons, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, Sept. 9, U.S. Marshals were executing an out-of-state warrant from Arizona when narcotics were observed in plain sight. BCSO deputies then obtained a narcotics search warrant at the 10 block of Claybrook.
During the investigation, deputies said they found 30-year-old Ricardo Jimenez had a room dedicated to the distribution of illegal substances.
Deputies discovered the following items during the search:
- 16,765 grams of marijuana
- 1,430 grams of psilocybin (shrooms)
- 35 grams of Adderall
- 1,026 grams of THC vape cartridges
- 9,563 grams of THC wax
- 1,020 grams of liquid THC
- 8,975 grams of THC edibles
- 110 grams of cocaine
- 1 AK-47 pistol
- 1 handgun
- $201,045.00 of U.S. currency
- Scales and packaging
The total estimated worth of the narcotics is $1,277,153, BCSO said.
The 30-year-old man was arrested on multiple counts. Jimenez’s charges are as followed:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance PG 2 over 400 grams, a first-degree felony
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance PG 3/4 200-400 grams, a first-degree felony
- Possession of Marijuana 5 pounds to 50 pounds, third-degree felony
- Out of State warrant from Arizona for Money Laundering
Jimenez was issued a bond of $90,000, according to BCSO.