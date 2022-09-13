BCSO: Man arrested on multiple charges after deputies seize over $1 million in narcotics

Man arrested on multiple charges after deputies seize over $1 million in narcotics, police say.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after he was discovered with over $1 million in narcotics, along with drug paraphernalia and weapons, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Sept. 9, U.S. Marshals were executing an out-of-state warrant from Arizona when narcotics were observed in plain sight. BCSO deputies then obtained a narcotics search warrant at the 10 block of Claybrook.

During the investigation, deputies said they found 30-year-old Ricardo Jimenez had a room dedicated to the distribution of illegal substances.

Deputies discovered the following items during the search:

16,765 grams of marijuana

1,430 grams of psilocybin (shrooms)

35 grams of Adderall

1,026 grams of THC vape cartridges

9,563 grams of THC wax

1,020 grams of liquid THC

8,975 grams of THC edibles

110 grams of cocaine

1 AK-47 pistol

1 handgun

$201,045.00 of U.S. currency

Scales and packaging

The total estimated worth of the narcotics is $1,277,153, BCSO said.

The 30-year-old man was arrested on multiple counts. Jimenez’s charges are as followed:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance PG 2 over 400 grams, a first-degree felony

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance PG 3/4 200-400 grams, a first-degree felony

Possession of Marijuana 5 pounds to 50 pounds, third-degree felony

Out of State warrant from Arizona for Money Laundering

Jimenez was issued a bond of $90,000, according to BCSO.