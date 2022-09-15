69º

LIVE

Local News

KABOOM! unveils new playground design in Uvalde

The playground will be unveiled on October 15th.

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Uvalde, KABOOM!, Playground
KABOOM!, a national nonprofit aiming to eliminate playground inequities, unveiled a design for a new playground in Uvalde. The organization is still looking for volunteers to help build the playground on Oct. 13.

UVALDE, Texas – A design was unveiled Wednesday for a new playground in Uvalde that volunteers will build with KABOOM!, a national nonprofit that aims to bring play equipment to underserved communities.

The new playground will go in DeLeon Park, and the city will tear down the current wooden equipment.

The mockup of the playground unveiled Wednesday was designed by the community and families of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims.

Lysa Ratliff, CEO of KABOOM!, said she hopes this playground helps bring the community some joy and healing.

“When we’re able to see the joy in people coming together, that plays a role in us seeing something -- kind of the life that’s here. It plays a role in healing, so our hope is that it can play a small part in helping the community heal,” Ratliff said.

Work on the playground will start on Oct. 13 and will be done on Oct. 15.

All of this work is being done by hand, so KABOOM! needs 250 volunteers to get it done. According to a KABOOM! flyer, “The Build Day will take place in sun or rain.”

Volunteers must be 16 years old or older. You can register to volunteer here.

Click here to see the latest Uvalde coverage from KSAT

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Leigh Waldman is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2021. Leigh comes to San Antonio from the Midwest after spending time at a station in Omaha, NE. After two winters there, she knew it was time to come home to Texas. When Leigh is not at work, she enjoys eating, playing with her dogs and spending time with family.

email

facebook

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email