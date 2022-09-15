KABOOM! unveils new playground design in Uvalde

KABOOM!, a national nonprofit aiming to eliminate playground inequities, unveiled a design for a new playground in Uvalde. The organization is still looking for volunteers to help build the playground on Oct. 13.

UVALDE, Texas – A design was unveiled Wednesday for a new playground in Uvalde that volunteers will build with KABOOM!, a national nonprofit that aims to bring play equipment to underserved communities.

A new playground is coming to Uvalde! It's being built by @kaboom and hundreds of volunteers. Today, they unveiled the design, which was decided on by the community and families of the Robb Elementary victims.

The new playground will go in DeLeon Park, and the city will tear down the current wooden equipment.

The mockup of the playground unveiled Wednesday was designed by the community and families of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims.

Lysa Ratliff, CEO of KABOOM!, said she hopes this playground helps bring the community some joy and healing.

“When we’re able to see the joy in people coming together, that plays a role in us seeing something -- kind of the life that’s here. It plays a role in healing, so our hope is that it can play a small part in helping the community heal,” Ratliff said.

Work on the playground will start on Oct. 13 and will be done on Oct. 15.

All of this work is being done by hand, so KABOOM! needs 250 volunteers to get it done. According to a KABOOM! flyer, “The Build Day will take place in sun or rain.”

Volunteers must be 16 years old or older. You can register to volunteer here.

