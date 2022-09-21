Leon Valley apartment complex asks judge to rescind court order for repairs

The management company of a Leon Valley apartment complex that was court-ordered to make a list of repairs is asking a judge to rescind the ruling.

LEON VALLEY, Texas – The management company of a Leon Valley apartment complex that was court-ordered to make a list of repairs is asking a judge to rescind the ruling.

The city of Leon Valley filed a lawsuit against the Vista Del Rey Apartments management company after numerous attempts to get the company to comply with health and safety city ordinances failed.

The city said the complex did not have hot water on multiple occasions, and there have been numerous photos of exposed wiring and other code violations.

After receiving a court order to make a list of repairs to its “deplorable conditions,” the company is asking a judge to rescind the ruling.

Attorneys representing Vista Del Rey Apartments filed a motion to dissolve the court’s orders, arguing the court went beyond its legal reach.

City attorneys have filed a response and are awaiting a court hearing.