Court order gives Leon Valley apartment complex one month to become code compliant

LEON VALLEY, Texas – A judge sided with the City of Leon Valley and ordered an apartment complex property to become code complaint within a month.

After more than a year of attempting to get Vista del Rey Apartments management to fix its code violations, Leon Valley filed a lawsuit against the company.

A judge ruled Shippy Properties, the management company for the complex, has one month to meet the most basic code violations by the end of September. It has until February 2023 to comply with the rest.

Leon Valley City Manager Crystal Caldera said the city’s goal is to get tenants into a proper living conditions.

“Our number one priority is getting them compliant, so people have a habitable place to live,” Caldera said. “The apartment complex is an older apartment complex, and so it’s going to have some issues. There needs to be some money spent in order to get it repaired.”

A spokesperson for Shipppy Properties issued the following statement to KSAT:

“We continue to work with the city to provide a safe and enjoyable living experience for our residents. Since we purchased the property in April, 2021 we have invested over $1.5M for renovations into the property resulting in significantly improved living conditions for our residents.”

The complex is also plagued with crime. Leon Valley police said the number of calls for service at the complex is extensive and daily.

Caldera is urging tenants to continue to call the city with concerns. Click here to access the city website.

