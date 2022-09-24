Pilot residential parking restrictions could be headed to a San Antonio neighborhood near you

The Tobin Hill community is set to be the first in San Antonio to get a pilot program that would limit residential parking through permits as part of an ongoing effort to find common ground between neighbors and late-night entertainment venues.

San Antonio – The Tobin Hill community is set to be the first in San Antonio to get a pilot program that would limit residential parking through permits as part of an ongoing effort to find common ground between neighbors and late-night entertainment venues.

Tobin Hill area residents and nearby businesses have been in an on-and-off battle over noise, crime, trash, and parking.

After numerous community meetings and a short parking study in the spring, the City of San Antonio is set to introduce its pilot program. The exact details of the program will be released at St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo said there would also be a meeting on Oct. 8 before the issue is taken up at council for possible approval.

“One of the things we’re doing is looking for other places where people can park. How can a shuttle service be set up? Things to that effect,” he said. “I know that one of the business owners on the North St. Mary Strip has a huge piece of property where they want to convert it to a 200-car parking lot. That would be great.”

The limited parking hours would impact about 19 bars, Bravo said.

St. Mary's Parking Study Map (COSA)

Residents also have mixed emotions about the changes, said Alfonso Robalin, interim president for the Tobin Hill Association.

“The businesses are having a really, really tough time,” he said, sympathizing with bar owners. “I understand their pressure. This is additional potential pressure for them on top of the St. Mary’s construction.”

The construction was supposed to be done but has experienced major delays and won’t be completed until August 2023, according to the city website.

Business owners declined to comment but said the parking limitations come at a bad time.

