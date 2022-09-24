Spurs’ Keldon Johnson to miss start of preseason after dislocating shoulder

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Keldon Johnson #3 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates after a play in the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on December 04, 2021 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson will miss the start of training camp this week due to a dislocated shoulder, according to a San Antonio Spurs spokesperson.

The 22-year-old, 4th season player suffered a right shoulder posterior dislocation during the Spurs’ open gym.

The injury comes only months after Keldon was given a four-year $80 million extension that was announced in the offseason, according to ESPN.

According to Spurs officials, Keldon will miss the start of the Spurs’ preseason.

The basketball player has started actively rehabbing and is expected to be available for the start of the regular season.