Spurs’ Keldon Johnson to miss start of preseason after dislocating shoulder

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson will miss the start of training camp this week due to a dislocated shoulder, according to a San Antonio Spurs spokesperson.
The 22-year-old, 4th season player suffered a right shoulder posterior dislocation during the Spurs’ open gym.
The injury comes only months after Keldon was given a four-year $80 million extension that was announced in the offseason, according to ESPN.
According to Spurs officials, Keldon will miss the start of the Spurs’ preseason.
The basketball player has started actively rehabbing and is expected to be available for the start of the regular season.