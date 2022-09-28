63º

Sugar Factory to offers limited edition dessert for Breast Cancer Awareness month

Portion of sales from each shake will be donated for breast cancer research

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Sugar Factory supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month (Sugar Factory)

SAN ANTONIO – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a yearly campaign targeted at funding research and raising awareness of the disease.

To commemorate the month, the Sugar Factory is serving the Think Pink Insane Milkshake throughout the month of October.

Sugar Factory serves milkshake honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month (Sugar Factory)

The dessert is a blend of strawberry ice cream and vanilla, topped with whipped cream, pink pearls and a candy necklace.

The milkshake will be available for $21.

