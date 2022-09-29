Business on the border a concern for those in the Rio Grande Valley

Nearly six months ago, Governor Greg Abbott added inspections for 18-wheelers at international land ports of entry. The inspections did not include looking into the cab of any commercial transport vehicles.

PHARR, Texas – Nearly six months ago, Governor Greg Abbott added inspections for 18-wheelers at international land ports of entry. The inspections did not include looking into the cab of any commercial transport vehicles.

The inspections resulted in massive delays that left drivers without access to diesel, water or food. Frustrated truck drivers then organized a days-long blockade that began at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge and extended to other Texas-Mexico crossings to protest the added inspections.

The Pharr International Bridge is considered to be the most valuable land port of entry in Texas for imports.

According to a data analysis by USTradeNumers.com, last year the Pharr International Bridge posted a total of $25.27 billion in imports.

Operations eventually were brought back to normal mid-April after Gov. Abbott signed an agreement with all the governors of the bordering Mexican States.

Months later in the Rio Grande Valley, business on the border is a very real concern.

U.S. Trade Numbers reported the Pharr International Bridge suffered a nearly $102,000 loss in April 2022 due to the trucker protests. There was a gain in May of 9.56%, but 7.6% of that was needed to make up for the negative number from the month before. In reality, the gain was around 2%.

Despite the setback, Pharr International Bridge appears to be on track to generate more revenue this fiscal year. Numbers for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which starts in October, have been released up until July. So far, the report shows there is a gain of $594,979 compared to the same time frame last fiscal year.

Bridge officials for the City of Pharr were not available for an interview to clarify how the April deficits of 2022 were calculated. It’s also unclear what other international bridges experienced.