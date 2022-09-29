USAA urges community to prepare for severe weather

Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon. USAA is monitoring the event in real time at their headquarters, aiding in the storm response.

San Antonio – Hurricane Ian is prompting the USAA insurance company to remind the community of the importance of remaining severe weather ready.

Leaders with the San Antonio-based headquarters of USAA are anticipating 680,000 of their clients in Florida to be impacted by the Category 4 storm that made landfall on the state’s southwest coast Wednesday afternoon.

The company’s CEO, Wayne Peacock, is using this time to remind people in flood-prone San Antonio and surrounding areas to prepare ahead of time in the case of possible severe flooding before the end of hurricane season on Nov. 30.

“Get your checklist together to get your plan together of where you might evacuate to. I think over COVID a lot of folks have gone in and done upgrades to their homes. It’s a great time to get with your insurance agent or call your insurance company directly like at USAA and update your coverages,” said Peacock.

USAA officials said flooding strikes in nearly every state and most of the time it leaves homeowners with huge repair costs because, “typical home insurance doesn’t cover flood damage,” according to the company’s website.

If you’re unsure whether or not you live in a flood-prone area, click here for instructions on how you can find out.

For a list of what you need to prepare for severe flooding click here.