Curtain is closing on Starline Costumes, shop is closing after 50 years

SAN ANTONIO – A popular costume sale and rental shop will be permanently closing its doors after five decades.

Starline Costumes, located at 1286 Bandera Road, made the announcement Sunday on social media.

“After 50 years of costuming throughout South Texas and creating mascots for customers nationwide, it’s the final curtain for Starline Costumes, a San Antonio institution. Our owner, Julie Keck, is retiring and closing the store early next year,” the announcement reads in part.

The costume shop is open from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Extended hours for Halloween will start on Oct. 17.

Starline Costumes is shifting to purchases only ahead of the busy Halloween season.

According to the announcement, the shop’s “entire selection of high-quality rentals” can be purchased for nearly the same price as a single rental.

“We will also be discounting our remaining stock of package costumes, wigs, hats, special effects make-up, and other accessories,” store officials said.

They expect inventory to move fast and have no plans to restock.

“Our family is very grateful to our customers and to the San Antonio community for the many decades of support. It has been our pleasure to serve as a source of inspiration for your theatrical productions, plays, parties, and corporate needs. We’ve loved serving multiple generations of customers, hearing your stories, and seeing all the pictures you’ve shared with us. It has made all our efforts worth it, thank you,” Starline Costumes officials said.