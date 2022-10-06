Contemporary art center exhibit showcases artwork from late local collector, philanthropist

A contemporary art center in downtown is featuring works by national and international artists.

SAN ANTONIO – A contemporary art center in downtown is featuring works by national and international artists.

“The exhibition brings together over 50 works from our collection by artists from all around the world that are exploring ideas around materials and how to depict nothingness,” Randy Guthmiller, manager of visitor experiences and programs at Ruby City said.

The exhibit is titled, “Tangible / Nothing”.

“This exhibition also features artworks that are to themes around social justice and absence. So many of us have experienced extreme absence throughout the pandemic. It also highlights Linda Pace, who is the woman whose collection we steward here at Ruby City,” Guthmiller said.

The art center opened in 2019, and houses the collection of Linda Pace, who was a collector and a philanthropist in San Antonio.

“She devoted her life to the arts, to contemporary art in particular, to helping artists create and realize their dreams,” Guthmiller said.

There are different visual reminders of Pace throughout the exhibit, from her purse to her eyes, to her portrait.

Local artist Jim Mendiola and Ruben Ortiz-Torres have artwork in the collection titled “Tejano Dream/ David Copperfield visits the Alamo,” which they created about 20 years ago.

“It’s a lenticular photograph, the kind that you move and it changes,” Mendiola said.

Mendiola believes the art center will have a big impact on the community.

“I think a place like this, kids will come and see stuff and it elicits discussion and they start talking about it,” Mendiola said.

The free exhibit runs through July 30, 2023.

