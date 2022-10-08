Three more teens in custody after 25-year-old woman killed in drive-by shooting, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Three more teens are now in custody after a drive-by shooting claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman in West Bexar County nearly a week ago, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the suspects was named Saturday -- 17-year-old Johnny Bermea, and he’s charged with deadly conduct - firearm.

Bermea and two other teens, ages 14 and 15, were arrested on Oct. 7, deputies said. Two more suspects, also ages 14 and 15, were arrested shortly after the shooting on Oct. 4, bringing the total to five.

Their arrests stem from a drive-by shooting in the 11400 block of Bald Mountain, where two women were shot after the suspects targeted the wrong house, according to officials.

Novita Brazil, 25, was struck by the gunfire inside of her home and later died from her injuries. Another woman was shot in the leg and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to an arrest affidavit, video surveillance showed a white vehicle pulling up to the home, where two suspects fired multiple rounds.

Deputies said another video showed someone returning fire at the suspects.

The white vehicle then sped away from the scene and evaded deputies. A pursuit ensued and San Antonio police assisted. Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop in the 5700 block of Texas State Highway 151 on the access road.

According to the affidavit, the driver and the passenger got out and tried to run from authorities on foot. They were both arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading in a motor vehicle.

Through the investigation, deputies said the white vehicle the suspects were traveling in was found to be stolen.

On Oct. 5, the two suspects that were driving the vehicle received additional charges -- murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to deputies, when the shots were fired from the vehicle toward the house, Bermea was joined by two others who “took a tactical position” and waited for the gunfire to stop.

Bermea and the two other suspects then fired gunshots at the vehicle as it left the scene, according to deputies. A short time later, the vehicle turned back around and drove toward the home.

Bermea and the other suspects had been “planning an ambush attack on the vehicle,” an affidavit states.

After his arrest, deputies said Bermea admitted to firing multiple rounds with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun at the vehicle in a fully-populated neighborhood.

The rounds struck houses, vehicles and “placed various people in fear of death and serious bodily injury,” an affidavit states.

Bermea is still being held in the Bexar County Jail, according to court records. His bond is set at $40,000.

