San Antonio gas prices rise 14 cents in a week

Gas prices in the US are making a particularly big leap, reversing a month-long streak of subtle declines.

The rise in prices comes after large oil-producing countries, like Saudi Arabia and Russia, announced they are cutting oil production by 2 million barrels per day, according to Pbs.org.

Gasoline prices in San Antonio rose about 14 cents per gallon this past week. The city’s average gas prices are now averaging $3.15 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey.

Prices in San Antonio are 12.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 34.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The average gas price for the state of Texas is $3.24 per gallon. Texas is among the few states with the lowest gas prices, along with Louisiana, Tennessee, and Florida. According to GasBuddy’s survey, states like California, Oregon, and Nevada are hitting some of the highest rates.

The national average price of gasoline is now averaging $3.92, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

