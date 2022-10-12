79º

Local News

Universal City woman discovers python in her house, police say

Woman originally thought the reptile was a rattlensake

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Officer Hector Luevano and his snake friend. (Universal City Police Department)

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – A resident in Universal City made a remarkable reptile discovery Wednesday morning when she spotted a snake in her house.

Universal City police Lt. Sheila “Tina” Vitacco told KSAT via email that a homeowner reported finding what she believed to be a rattlesnake in her home.

Officer Hector Luevano, who is familiar with snakes, was dispatched to the woman’s home and determined the reptile was actually a python.

“The lady provided him with an old pillowcase to transport the snake and it was later picked up by our animal control folks,” Vitacco told KSAT via email. “The officer asked if the lady wanted to keep it since it was a pet but she was not having any of that.”

Vitacco said police are working to identify who the snake belongs to, but they believe the reptile could have potentially escaped from Polly’s Pets, a nearby pet shop.

