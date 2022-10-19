Family of teen father killed at Southwest Side car meetup calling for end to gun violence

The family of a young father killed at a car club meetup on the Southwest Side said the 18-year-old had plans to get his life back on track to provide better support for his little girl.

SAN ANTONIO – The family of a young father killed at a car club meetup on the Southwest Side said the 18-year-old had plans to get his life back on track to provide better support for his little girl.

A man in his 40s was also injured during the shooting late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. near Dunton Street and Afcoms Way, not far from Quintana Road.

Police said the man in his 40s acted as a good Samaritan and tried to help, but more gunshots were fired.

After the man in his 40s was hit, he got into his truck and drove away to Cupples Road and General Hudnell, where he called for help. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

On Tuesday, the family identified the teenage father as Evan Mejia.

The family held a vigil and balloon release at the site where he was shot as family, friends, and those in the car community paid their respects.

“My daughter’s father was there on the floor just suffering, and they were trying to help him. Like, there was one person trying to help him, and he got hit while trying to help him. This gun violence needs to stop,” said Mejia’s spouse, who wished to remain anonymous.

There have been at least six shootings this past weekend. Mejia’s spouse and sister called it senseless violence that ruins people’s families.

Mejia’s spouse said he leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter.

“He was a really great father to my daughter. He doesn’t get to see her graduate, walk down the aisle, her first day of kindergarten. He was only here for her first birthday,” Mejia’s spouse said.

Much of the family did not want to be identified because the suspect had not been caught.

So far, the motive for the shooting is not currently known. SAPD did not provide a description of the suspect.