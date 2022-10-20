UTSA celebrates space research through cosmic concert

The UTSA School of Music will present Interstellar: a Choral JWST Celebration at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in the Recital Hall located in the Arts Building. The event is free and open to the public.

SAN ANTONIO – Immerse yourself in a cosmic musical experience by attending UTSA’s newest musical, “Interstellar.”

The university’s School of Music students will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday in the recital hall located in UTSA’s Art Building.

The musical will feature songs inspired by the cosmic images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, according to a news release.

Jordan Boyd, assistant director of Choral Activities for UTSA and creator of the musical, had a revelation while viewing the space images.

“I had this realization. It was this stunning moment of ‘Wow, we’re so small. How do I capture this in music?’ So, I sat down with my music and started writing down ideas,” Boyd said.

Boyd teamed up with Packham, a UTSA Department of Physics and Astronomy professor, to bring to life the galactic musical.

“The bridge between music and astronomy is a nice, unusual approach to follow. Building these multidisciplinary bridges is something we at UTSA wants to see happen more and more,” Packham said.

