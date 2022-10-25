81º

Registration sticker expired for 13 years leads to fugitive arrest, Jourdanton police say

Charles Fields had warrant out of Bexar County for injury to a child, police say

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Charles Fields (KSAT)

JOURDANTON, Texas – A registration sticker that was 13 years out of date led to the arrest of one man sought on a warrant out of Bexar County, according to the Jourdanton Police Department.

Charles Fields, of San Antonio, was pulled over on Monday night because of that expired sticker, police said. He was found to be a wanted fugitive in Bexar County for a charge of injury to a child.

Police said Fields also had heroin in the vehicle.

Fields was taken into the Atascosa County Jail for the warrant out of Bexar County.

He also faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance-penalty group one 4 grams - 200 grams, a second-degree felony.

