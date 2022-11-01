Soldiers’ Angels want to give military, veteran families a memorable holiday season

Military and veteran families are encouraged to apply before December 6, 2022.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Soldiers’ Angels and Angel sponsors are ready to adopt a family and spread holiday cheer. Registration for the Adopt-A-Family program opened Sept. 7 and will close Dec. 6.

The Adopt-A-Family program connects deployed military and veteran families with ‘Angels’ who have a desire to share their gratitude for the sacrifices service members and their families are making for our nation.

Veterans and military families who need support this holiday season are highly encouraged to apply and complete the application process before Dec. 6.

Once adopted, families will receive, at minimum, a grocery gift card for a holiday, a meal and gifts for each child.

“Affording Christmas or winter holiday gifts for your family can be hard and doing so on deployment or on a military or veteran family budget is event harder,” said Amy Palmer, President and CEO of Soldiers’ Angels.” The goal of the Adopt-A-Family campaign is to ensure that all families who have sacrificed for the good of the nation are provided a holiday they’ve earned and deserve.”

Who can apply?

Though priority is given to families based on their income, Adopt-A-Family is designed to support ALL families.

Deployed service members who are registered and approved for Soldiers’ Angels Deployed -Support Program, are an E1-E6, meet income requirements, and will be deployed through Dec. 25.

Families of Post-911 wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans

Veteran families enrolled in the HUD/VASH program.

To be eligible, all military or veteran families must be a legal guardian to one or more children, aged 18 and under, living in the home and not yet graduated from high school.

Register Now!

Registration for holiday support is now open!

Soldiers’ Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families. Founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton, hundreds of thousands of Soldiers’ Angels “Angel” volunteers assist veterans, wounded and deployed personnel and their families in a variety of unique and effective ways. Learn more at www.soldiersangels.org.

