Have you seen her? San Antonio police searching for missing 44-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 44-year-old woman last seen Wednesday on the Southeast Side.

Vangie Love Vasquez was last spotted in the 4000 block of Pecan Grove, not far from East Southcross.

The missing woman has a diagnosed medical condition and is considered endangered, according to police.

Vasquez is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is right-handed and has straight shoulder-length hair.

Police could not provide information on what type of clothes Vasquez wore when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.