74º

LIVE

Local News

Have you seen her? San Antonio police searching for missing 44-year-old woman

Vangie Love Vasquez last seen in the 4000 block of Pecan Grove on Southeast Side

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Missing Person, SAPD, Missing Woman, Southeast Side
Vangie Love Vasquez (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 44-year-old woman last seen Wednesday on the Southeast Side.

Vangie Love Vasquez was last spotted in the 4000 block of Pecan Grove, not far from East Southcross.

The missing woman has a diagnosed medical condition and is considered endangered, according to police.

Vasquez is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is right-handed and has straight shoulder-length hair.

Police could not provide information on what type of clothes Vasquez wore when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter