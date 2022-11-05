BCSO deputies patrol polling locations to deter problems

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies have patrolled polling locations to deter disturbances during early voting.

San Antonio – Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies have patrolled polling locations to deter disturbances during early voting.

BCSO has been dispatched to voting locations 16 times since early voting began last week.

Deputy Ashley Martinez, a community policing officer, is assigned to drive by the polling locations in her district during her shift.

“We’re just there trying to keep the peace and, of course, the voters safe. We want them to feel safe while they come and vote,” Martinez said.

BCSO deputies are advised to stay in their vehicles unless called into a polling location for a disturbance or problem.

All officers can respond to a call, but nine are specifically assigned to patrol.

Since early voting started, BCSO dispatch has received 16 calls for disturbances, 911 hang-ups and security checks. No one’s been arrested.

If you are at a polling location and you need a deputy, but the incident does not arise to a 911 emergency, call dispatch at 210-335-6000.

KSAT was invited on a ride-along with BCSO deputies to capture their patrols during early voting. Watch the Nightbeat story in the video player above.

Find the latest Vote 2022 election coverage from KSAT here