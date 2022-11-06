Nonprofit organization hosts ‘One Walk’ for Type 1 diabetes research

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is a 30% increase in Type 1 diabetes diagnoses in the United States and those cases are being seen more among the youth.

Luckily, there’s a nonprofit organization that is leading the way with innovative research, advocacy, and community engagement, all to help create new therapies and make them accessible.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation hosted its annual ‘One Walk’ at Morgan’s Wonderland to raise funds for life-changing breakthroughs for Type 1 diabetes for the first time since the pandemic.

The JDRF hosts fundraising events for people like Ryan Price, who has Type 1 diabetes.

“I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 5 and this organization means a lot to me. They’ve helped me to rough times,” said Price.

JDRF said the goal is to make life with Type 1 diabetes easier by investing in life-changing technology.

“I was just inside talking to a Dexcom representative who was telling me about the new Dexcom that’s coming out. It’s going to be smaller, it’s going to be easier for them to manage and a shorter start-up time. Right now when they change it out, it’s two hours, so we don’t know their blood sugar for two hours without a finger stick,” said Machell Day, One Walk chair, JDRF.

One Walk was more than just a fundraiser -- it was also an opportunity to unite and inspire.

“With these types of events we get to finally have a little more faith and see the companionship around and it really shows that we are not alone and that’s what a lot of people feel most of the time,” said Juliana Zamora, a participant.

For more information on how to donate or participate in future events visit www.jdrf.org.