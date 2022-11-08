Wilson County investigators looking for answers regarding overnight shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Wilson County sheriff’s investigators say they are looking for information and for other people connected an incident early Tuesday that left a man with a gunshot wound in his leg.

They found the victim inside a pickup at the intersection of FM 3432 and County Road 324 after responding to a call for help around 3 a.m.

RELATED: Man found shot in leg inside pickup truck in Wilson County

Investigators say they later learned he had been shot at a different location and brought there for help.

On a piece of private property at the end of Live Oak Drive, they later found evidence showing that was where the shooting happened.

“All we know right now is there was an altercation of some type between multiple people,” said Chief Deputy Clint Garza. “We have the weapon secured that he was shot with and we are still going through the scene and processing everything.”

Garza said the weapon that investigators recovered was a rifle.

He said they also had taken two people into custody as witnesses, although he believes others were involved and ran away.

No identifying information about the man who was shot was released.

Garza said he was taken to a hospital to be treated for a single gunshot to his leg.