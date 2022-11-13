1 man dead, 1 man critically wounded in apparent drive-by shooting on Northeast Side, SAPD says

One person is dead and another person is wounded following an apparent drive-by shooting at a home on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Castle Guard Drive, not far from Midcrown Drive and Gibbs Sprawl Road.

According to police, a vehicle came up to the home and somebody inside opened fire, injuring the two men. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

SAPD said witnesses did not get a description of the vehicle. The shooter or shooters have not been found.

The name and age of the person killed has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.