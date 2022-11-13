Chilly weather didn’t stop Veterans Day celebrations in San Antonio

People from not only San Antonio, but from across the country came to Military City USA to honor those who have served.

“It makes me feel very proud that the city’s honoring all our veterans because if it’s not for them, we wouldn’t be under freedom and under that flag and protecting us every day,” said Maurita Leon, a parade attendee.

Thousands gathered downtown for the 21st annual United States Military Veterans Parade.

“I can’t stop crying. It’s emotional,” said Andrew Jay Frizzell, a paradegoer.

Frizzell remembered his father during Saturday’s event.

“I loved my dad. He served his country,” Frizzell said.

Different organizations, veteran groups and schools participated.

“I like to see the Junior ROTC. The up-and-coming young men and women that already joined the armed forces. I think that in particular, it’s beautiful,” said Roger Amesquita, an Army veteran.

Due to COVID, the last time this event was held was 2019.

“After a two-year hiatus, I just believed everybody needed to come to downtown San Antonio and spread a little cheer for our veterans,” said Amesquita.

Nearby at Hemisfair, the second annual SA Veterans Day celebration presented by Endeavors took place. Food, music and activities filled the area.

“It makes me excited just seeing everyone that’s willing to support our veterans,” said Shelby Rabe, vendor.