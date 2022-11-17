Rooftop bar 1 Watson to open downtown in December

SAN ANTONIO – A brand new rooftop bar is settling into the Alamo City this December.

The 3,472-square-foot bar — 1 Watson — will open on Friday, December 9, according to a news release.

Located at 111 Soledad Street on the top floor of the new AC Hotel by Marriott, the rooftop lounge will offer an incredible view of the San Antonio River Walk.

The drink menu includes wine from Texas vineyards, cocktails, and a wide selection of beer. The food menu is inspired by Southwestern American influence, with options like brisket tacos and fajita shrimp and grits.

“1 Watson is one of the very few rooftop bar and lounges in downtown San Antonio,” said 1 Watson General Manager Shannon Huffman. “The open-air, inviting space will feature a decidedly unique indoor-outdoor ambiance reflective of downtown’s increasingly sophisticated demographic, filling a void for locals and visitors to enjoy.”

1 Watson Bar to be completed by Dec. 9 (1 Watson Rooftop Bar and Lounge)

