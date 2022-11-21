Guadalupe County Sheriff warns of scam callers targeting area residents

A call coming in to an iPhone. (File photo)

The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an active phone scam that’s targeting area residents in an effort to collect money.

According to the GCSO, the scam calls are from someone claiming to be Chief Davenport, telling the victim they have warrants for failure to appear.

Deputies said the phone scammer then requests the victim to send money, or get arrested.

This is a scam and the sheriff’s office is warning residents to not give any money or personal information to the scam callers over the phone.

If you’re unsure if the call is legitimate, call the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office at 830-379-1224.

Also on KSAT: