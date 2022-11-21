San Antonio chosen to host Women’s NCAA Final Four in 2029

FILE - Players get set for the opening tipoff of the championship game between Stanford and Arizona in the women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament in San Antonio, April 4, 2021. A year after the NCAA got called out for gender inequities between its mens and womens basketball tournaments, the organization has made changes over the past six months to make it more equitable. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio was chosen Monday to host the Women’s NCAA Final Four in 2029, according to a press release from the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee.

The Alamo City was one of five cities selected to host the final two games of the women’s NCAA tournament in the years 2027 through 2031.

San Antonio already has previously hosted the Women’s Final Four in 2002, 2010 and 2021.

“The Women’s Final Four is the premier women’s basketball event in the country, and it’s exciting to see the unprecedented amount of interest from cities to host in the future,” said Lisa Peterson, chair of the committee and senior associate commissioner for sports management with the Pac-12 Conference. “The committee appreciates all the cities involved in the highly competitive bid process. When we crown a national champion in the selected cities, our student-athletes, coaches and fans will have enjoyed an amazing championship experience.”

The other cities selected include Columbus, Ohio (Nationwide Arena) in 2027, Indianapolis (Gainbridge Fieldhouse) in 2028, Portland, Oregon (Moda Center) in 2030 and Dallas (American Airlines Center) in 2031.

Stanford players celebrate at the end of the championship game against Arizona in the women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Stanford won 54-53. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, San Antonio and the greater San Antonio area played host to the entire 63-game NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, when the tournament was played in a controlled environment.

Stanford claimed the 2021 title that year in front of a limited capacity audience at the Alamodome. The city was also the site of the Final Four back in 2002, when the all-time Women’s Final Four attendance record was set -- when 29,619 spectators saw both the national semifinal games as well as the national championship game, the press release said.

The NCAA said in addition to Dallas in 2023, the other cities previously chosen to host before 2027 are Cleveland (2024), Tampa Bay (2025) and Phoenix (2026).

