Damp start to Thanksgiving Day in San Antonio with more rain on Friday

Heaviest and most appreciable rain will hold off until Friday

Adam Caskey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

A broad storm system is coming together and will cause a variety of weather to affect South Texas in the days ahead. So, here’s what you need to know as you make your Thanksgiving, Friday, and weekend plans:

Wednesday Night

  • Widespread fog and drizzle becoming dense through the night
  • Wet roads and visibilities dropping to a half mile or less after midnight

Thanksgiving Day

Futurecast visibility in miles for Thursday. (KSAT)
  • Damp with dense fog and drizzle through noon
  • Scattered showers and even a few storms through early afternoon
  • The heaviest rain should be along the Coastal Plain (roughly between I-10 and I-37)
  • Not as damp for evening travel

Friday

Anticipated rainfall for Friday afternoon. (KSAT)
  • Rainy ... meaningful rain ... drought denting rain
  • Widespread rain varying in intensity throughout the day
  • Up to 2″ possible in some locations by Friday night
  • Windy: NE 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
  • Cool with temperatures cooling into the mid 50s by the afternoon

Weekend

  • Saturday: Windy (gusts of 35 mph), sunny, and mid 60s
  • Sunday: Minimal breeze, sunny, and mid 70s

About the Author:

Adam Caskey has been a meteorologist with KSAT's Weather Authority team since April 2014. He previously worked in North Dakota and Washington, D.C., where he earned the "Certified Broadcast Meteorologist" designation by the American Meteorological Association. A native Minnesotan, Adam loves to fish and enjoys the outdoors.

