Damp start to Thanksgiving Day in San Antonio with more rain on Friday

A broad storm system is coming together and will cause a variety of weather to affect South Texas in the days ahead. So, here’s what you need to know as you make your Thanksgiving, Friday, and weekend plans:
Wednesday Night
- Widespread fog and drizzle becoming dense through the night
- Wet roads and visibilities dropping to a half mile or less after midnight
Thanksgiving Day
- Damp with dense fog and drizzle through noon
- Scattered showers and even a few storms through early afternoon
- The heaviest rain should be along the Coastal Plain (roughly between I-10 and I-37)
- Not as damp for evening travel
Friday
- Rainy ... meaningful rain ... drought denting rain
- Widespread rain varying in intensity throughout the day
- Up to 2″ possible in some locations by Friday night
- Windy: NE 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
- Cool with temperatures cooling into the mid 50s by the afternoon
Weekend
- Saturday: Windy (gusts of 35 mph), sunny, and mid 60s
- Sunday: Minimal breeze, sunny, and mid 70s