Damp start to Thanksgiving Day in San Antonio with more rain on Friday.

A broad storm system is coming together and will cause a variety of weather to affect South Texas in the days ahead. So, here’s what you need to know as you make your Thanksgiving, Friday, and weekend plans:

Wednesday Night

Widespread fog and drizzle becoming dense through the night

Wet roads and visibilities dropping to a half mile or less after midnight

Thanksgiving Day

Futurecast visibility in miles for Thursday. (KSAT)

Damp with dense fog and drizzle through noon

Scattered showers and even a few storms through early afternoon

The heaviest rain should be along the Coastal Plain (roughly between I-10 and I-37)

Not as damp for evening travel

Friday

Anticipated rainfall for Friday afternoon. (KSAT)

Rainy ... meaningful rain ... drought denting rain

Widespread rain varying in intensity throughout the day

Up to 2″ possible in some locations by Friday night

Windy: NE 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

Cool with temperatures cooling into the mid 50s by the afternoon

Weekend