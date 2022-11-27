56º

WATCH: Couple who graduated from UTSA gets engaged during Saturday’s game at Alamodome

Jose De Los Santos Jr. popped the question to now-fiancé Christen Medina on the field

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Jose De Los Santos Jr. got down on one knee and proposed to girlfriend Christen Medina on the field. Both graduated from UTSA in 2020. (Credit: UTSA)

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA’s game at the Alamodome Saturday ended in an unforgettable comeback and an unexpected proposal for two alumni.

Jose De Los Santos Jr. got down on one knee and proposed to girlfriend Christen Medina on the field. Both of them graduated from UTSA in 2020. With all smiles, Christen said YES!

The university shared video of the proposal on Twitter.

The Roadrunners wrapped up their Conference USA play undefeated -- the first time in program history. The team prevailed over UTEP 34-31 during the final game of the 2022 regular season.

UTSA finishes with a 10-2 overall record and the team has won nine straight games.

Next up, UTSA will host North Texas in the Conference USA Championship at the Alamodome next Friday at 6:30 p.m.

To read more about today’s game, follow this link.

