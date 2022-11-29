ERCOT, PUCT holding news conference to discuss grid reliability ahead of the winter season

SAN ANTONIO – The Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas will hold a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the grid reliability ahead of the winter season.

The news conference will be held at 1 p.m. in Austin and will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

PUCT Chairman Peter Lake and ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas are expected to speak at the news conference and discuss findings in ERCOT’s Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy and Capacity, Demand and Reserves reports.

The reports will be available on the ERCOT website Tuesday morning.

ERCOT and PUCT, a board that regulates the state’s power grid operators, came under fire last year after the winter storm that killed 246 people statewide. That freeze overwhelmed the power grid and left millions of Texans in the dark for days, causing 161 people to die from cold exposure-related injuries.

Other deaths were contributed to fires, crashes, falls and carbon monoxide poisoning.

