Salvation Army’s 2022 Parade of Kettles kicks off

It’s the Christmas season and that means the annual Salvation Army’s Parade of Kettles competition is in full swing!

Local businesses and media compete to raise the most money to help families in need this holiday season.

KSAT 12 News is being represented by team captain reporter Leigh Waldman this year.

KSAT has a team and this year I’m taking over as team captain! Consider helping us raise money to help people in our community.https://t.co/gzG7Nz2qhn pic.twitter.com/D9QgbDnnJV — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) November 28, 2022

From now until midnight on December 24th, KSAT will be competing to raise the most money to help families in the Bexar County area all year long.

You can donate to team KSAT, and see the other kettles in competition by clicking this link.

According to the Salvation Army, your donations can help no matter how big or small.

$50: Provides a homeless, single mother with three children one night of safety in a secure shelter and nutritious, hot meals for her and her children.

$100: Allows a homeless man to escape the dark of night under a bridge for a week and provides a warm bed, hot showers, and meals.

$200: Provides one week of summer camp for a local underprivileged child.

$300: Assists a former foster youth with basic household items for the first place to call her own.

$500: Purchases easels, paint, brushes, and canvas for 40 seniors seeking to paint their next masterpiece.

$1,000: Gives teenagers, with no computer at home, access to a computer at a teen center to complete college applications.

$2,500: Puts fresh and healthy food on the table at home for 10 families for one month.

For as little as $5, you can provide a warm meal for someone who doesn’t have anything to eat.

I humbly accept this role and will ring my heart out in @KSAT_KaitiBlake’s honor https://t.co/5PClSMzAw9 — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) November 16, 2022

The Salvation Army explains that the money raised will stay in our area.

“At least 82 cents of each dollar goes directly programs that help local families in need, i.e. at our Emergency Family Shelter, Social Services Programs, Food Assistance, Senior Citizens Programs, Men’s Shelter. We also have programs for children, such as our Boys & Girls Club that provide safe activities for kids after school and in the summertime,” Salvation Army spokesperson Brad Mayhar wrote in an email.

With colder temperatures on the horizon, the emergency family shelter houses full-intact families, as well as single women, single moms, and single dads.

On average, about 130 people stay at the shelter per night, with 50 to 70 of those people being children.

Money raised during the Parade of Kettles will be used in part to help those seeking shelter and safety at the Salvation Army’s shelters.