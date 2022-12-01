Miss Black Friday, Cyber Monday? Check out these December deals

If you feel like you’ve missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings, don’t worry. Some top-rated items are still on sale.

SAN ANTONIO – If you feel like you’ve missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings, don’t worry. Some top-rated items are still on sale.

“A lot of those super low prices are still available and there will be plenty of holiday deals that are nearly as good all month long,” said Consumer Reports’ shopping expert Samantha Gordon.

Consumer Reports tracked 35 products that typically get the deepest discounts in December, including popular gift items like headphones, smart speakers, and tablets. Here are some of best deals they found.

Sony wireless Earbuds that are originally $279.99 are going for $228 at Amazon. They are wireless and noise-canceling.

For a gift that will perk the coffee lover, the Cuisinart Drip Coffee Center was as low as $139.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond. It’s versatile, brewing K-Cups and drip coffee. The same model was selling for $139.95 at both Walmart.com and Amazon.

A brand new tablet is a wow gift. CR has seen this Apple iPad Pro for $799.99 at Best Buy, a significant $300 discount on an Apple product.

And then there are gifts for the more practical types, like the stick vac by Tineco for $349.99 at Amazon. That’s $50 off. This high-end cordless model cleaned up in vacuum tests.

And finally, if you’re still using an early-generation smart speaker, now might be the best time to upgrade. The Amazon Echo 4th generation is $59.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s a 40% discount. CR’s testers say the sound quality is much improved over previous models.

Other small appliances, electronics, and fitness equipment will be on sale through the end of the month, but inventory could vary due to persistent supply chain and delivery problems.