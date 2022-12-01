52º

Webb County prosecutor quits in middle of trial of former Border Patrol agent accused of murdering 4

‘Unprofessional and toxic work place’; Joshua Davila posts on Facebook amid resignation

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts, Juan David Ortiz, Webb County
Webb Co. assistant district attorney Joshua Davila (left) quits in middle of capital murder trial. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – In a shocking turn of events, an associate district attorney with Webb County has quit in the middle of the capital murder trial of a former Border Patrol supervisor, Juan David Ortiz.

Joshua Davila in a Facebook post said the following; “I have officially left the Webb County District Attorney’s Office. That is the most unprofessional and toxic workplace I’ve ever had to deal with. I do not recommend it. I’m sorry to anyone I let down.”

Davila was in the courtroom for the first three days of the trial and on Wednesday even questioned witnesses on the stand.

KSAT is streaming the entire trial on KSAT.com and on YouTube.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz’s office spokesperson told KSAT 12 they had no comment.

KGNS, the television station in Laredo, is reporting Alaniz told them that Davila did resign today and that it wouldn’t affect the case.

He also mentioned that the resignation was due to an administrative issue and had nothing to do with the case.

The Juan David Ortiz trial has been taking place in Bexar County after a change of venue was granted this past summer.

Ortiz is accused of killing four women while he worked as a Border Patrol agent.

If found guilty, Ortiz is facing up to life in prison without parole.

Juan David Ortiz is accused of the murders of four women found dead just north of Laredo. He is also facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.

