12 On Your Side: Gas prices go down, credit card rates up this holiday season

$39.84, y’all -- I couldn’t believe it. That’s what it cost to fill up my gas tank this week.

Gas prices decrease

I know it was a full tank because I was running on empty. No, really.

My gas gauge read, “2 miles to empty.” That’s living on the edge, and I don’t recommend it.

Gas prices have tumbled 45 cents a gallon in the past month and should continue to drop a little more, the folks at Gas Buddy tell me. You can even find gas as low as $2.43 locally.

Ever wonder if all gas is the same?

It is until the different companies add their own detergents and special blends.

Some gas stations sell what’s called Top Tier gas. Basically, big names like Exxon, Shell, and Valero sell it. But so do Costco and Quick Trip.

I talked to the folks at AAA and Consumer Reports about how much it really matters. Check out that story here.

Holiday shopping with credit cards

As you’re shopping for Christmas or holiday presents, there is good reason to take it easy on the credit cards.

If you haven’t looked at your interest rate, just know that it is probably higher than it was a couple of months ago.

And as for store-branded credit cards, the ones the cashier says will get you a discount if you sign up right then and there, be very careful with those. The APR on some is 30%. Find more details here.

Holiday gift ideas

If you need a few gift ideas, our partners at Consumer Reports are keeping a close eye on the prices of top-rated products. We’ve begun sharing those and will continue to have more in the coming days. See the latest article here.

Have a wonderful weekend, and may you find $2.40 per gallon of gas.

Marilyn

