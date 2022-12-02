Poll: Should San Antonio ban horse-drawn carriages?

SAN ANTONIO – Members of the San Antonio City Council this week submitted paperwork for a plan that would ban horse-pulled carriage rides.

Councilmembers Jalen McKeen Rodriguez of District 2 and Phyllis Viagran of District 3 cited “inhumane” treatment of the animals and a negative environmental impact due to increased traffic congestion as reasons to end the practice.

Adriana Rocha Garcia of District 4, Ana Sandoval of District 7 and Manny Pelaez of District 8 supported the Council Consideration Request. The downtown area lies within District 1.

The CCR calls for the phasing out of horse-drawn carriages and would prohibit the use of horses with carriage rides by the end of 2023. It would also establish a program to support workers in the transition to electric carriages and pedicabs.

McKee-Rodriguez and Viagran want to include the proposal on the agenda at the earliest governance committee meeting possible.

KSAT wants to know what you think about the proposal.

Should San Antonio ban horse-drawn carriages?

Vote below:

WATCH: Carriage operators weigh in after proposed ban on horse-drawn carriages

The scenic strolls on horse-drawn carriages throughout downtown San Antonio could come to an end after members of the city council submitted paperwork to ban them, citing inhumane treatment and increased traffic congestion. KSAT's John Paul Barajas speaks with carriage operators to hear what they had to say about the proposed ban.

Read also: