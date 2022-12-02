64º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Poll: Should San Antonio ban horse-drawn carriages?

Some City Council members want to transition program to pedicabs, electric carriages

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: San Antonio, Downtown, Travel, Animals, Tourism
Horse-drawn carriage in downtown San Antonio (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Members of the San Antonio City Council this week submitted paperwork for a plan that would ban horse-pulled carriage rides.

Councilmembers Jalen McKeen Rodriguez of District 2 and Phyllis Viagran of District 3 cited “inhumane” treatment of the animals and a negative environmental impact due to increased traffic congestion as reasons to end the practice.

Adriana Rocha Garcia of District 4, Ana Sandoval of District 7 and Manny Pelaez of District 8 supported the Council Consideration Request. The downtown area lies within District 1.

The CCR calls for the phasing out of horse-drawn carriages and would prohibit the use of horses with carriage rides by the end of 2023. It would also establish a program to support workers in the transition to electric carriages and pedicabs.

McKee-Rodriguez and Viagran want to include the proposal on the agenda at the earliest governance committee meeting possible.

KSAT wants to know what you think about the proposal.

Should San Antonio ban horse-drawn carriages?

Vote below:

WATCH: Carriage operators weigh in after proposed ban on horse-drawn carriages

The scenic strolls on horse-drawn carriages throughout downtown San Antonio could come to an end after members of the city council submitted paperwork to ban them, citing inhumane treatment and increased traffic congestion. KSAT's John Paul Barajas speaks with carriage operators to hear what they had to say about the proposed ban.

Read also:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email