‘It was no accident’: Family of woman killed on Thanksgiving believes suspect’s actions were intentional

The family of 22-year-old Joanna Baker wants justice for their loved one after a San Antonio man fatally shot her on Thanksgiving night.

SAN ANTONIO – The family of 22-year-old Joanna Baker wants justice for their loved one after a San Antonio man fatally shot her on Thanksgiving night.

Joanna’s family

Investigators say 24-year-old Paris Shaw fatally shot Baker on Nov. 24. Chris Arnett, Baker’s brother, rushed to the hospital where his sister was admitted after finding out she was shot.

“It was a few minutes before I got there, and she had passed. I didn’t get to say goodbye,” he said.

Arnett said, “Joanna, she was just a fun person. She was kind-hearted. She would always love to make people laugh.

He was describing his little sister’s personality while filled with emotion.

“She was just a sweet person, you know, and she didn’t deserve what happened to her,” he said.

Suspect arrested

Three days after the shooting, someone spotted Shaw about 10 miles away looking inside cars near the 6000 block of De Zavala Road, police said.

A nearby homeowner captured surveillance video said they recognized the man and called 911. Shaw was then arrested.

According to an affidavit, Shaw emptied a few rounds from a gun, placed it on Baker’s head, and threatened to pull the trigger. A witness heard four gunshots.

Shaw claimed he thought the clip was empty, but Arnett disagrees.

“You know, it was purely intentional on his part. It was no accident,” Arnett said.

More than anything, Arnett wishes he could have his little sister back.

“I don’t know how many tears I’ve cried. It’s just -- a horrible, horrible tragedy,”

The family is raising money to help pay for Baker’s medical expenses through crowdfunding. For more information, email reporter Allysa Cole at acole@ksat.com.